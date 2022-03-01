Here’s what you need to know for spring break at Big Bend National Park

An RV camp sits within the Chisos Basin of the Big Bend National Park on October 16, 2016 in West Texas. Big Bend is a rugged, vast and remote region of Texas along the U.S.-Mexico border. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

BIG BEND (KXAN) — If you’re looking to visit the remote Chihuahuan Desert for spring break, expect it to be a busy time.

Big Bend National Park said that March and April have lured many visitors, and a significant increase in visitation is expected.

The park anticipates the busiest time for the spring will be between March 6 and March 20, with the heaviest inbound traffic between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. Expect lines entering the park at that time.

“More than ever, people are seeking out the qualities of this special place. Spring is a beautiful time to visit Big Bend, but also the busiest. Many are surprised at the crowds and disappointed to find that there is nowhere to stay,” said Tom VandenBerg, Big Bend National Park Chief of Interpretation. “We wish to encourage people to also visit during other times of the year to maximize enjoyment of Big Bend and the remote sense of peacefulness that it is known for.”

Camping

If you’re planning on camping at Big Bend, visitors are strongly encouraged to make arrangements either in the park or gateway communities before traveling. According to National Park officials, campgrounds and primitive campsites “have already been filling each day by late morning.”

“If the last year is any indication, our expectations are for an extremely busy spring break this year,” said VandenBerg. “Many people are making the long journey to this remote park, only to find that many other people have also planned to do the same thing and that all camping sites and lodging options are already reserved.”

Reservations are required for all of Big Bend National Park’s campgrounds. Campers can make the reservation several months in advance, with a limited number of campsites available up to 14 days in advance. You can make reservations online at www.recreation.gov.

If you’re seeking lodging inside of the park without reservations, you may have difficulty finding accommodations.

The only lodging facility within the park, the Chisos Mountains Lodge, reports few reservations. Potential visitors are asked to call the lodge at 432-477-2291. There are additional camping facilities, RV parks, and lodging located in communities outside of the park.

Backcountry permits

Backcountry permits are required for backpacking and primitive campsites. Most sites have already been reserved, the park said. For those with rugged vehicles, a handful of remote primitive roadside campsites are available for in-person permitting.

Permits may be obtained in person up to 24 hours in advance at the Panther Junction from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Chisos Basin visitors centers from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Parking

Visitors are also advised that they will likely find limited parking at many of the park’s popular areas.

The park says delays may be reported at: