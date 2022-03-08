Here are the most searched jobs in Austin, according to Google

FILE – In this Aug. 28, 2018, file photo, a cursor moves over Google’s search engine page, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Don Ryan, File)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As a Google trends expert, Alex Joseph’s job is to know which jobs Americans are searching for.

“First, people are looking for jobs where they don’t have a traditional schedule or a traditional boss. Another thing we are seeing is people looking for jobs that allow them to travel.”

Joseph said nationally, the number one job searched on Google is for “real estate agent” followed by “flight attendant.”

Google said people are also searching for jobs that help others, “rounding out the top ten, we are seeing jobs like personal trainer, physical therapist and psychiatrist.”

In Austin, what are job hunters searching for here?

“How to become a midwife is a top search query also how to become a phlebotomist,” said Joseph.

Joseph says the number one trending job search in Austin is how to become a notary with people looking to supplement their income on a flexible schedule.

Google is also seeing an increase in the number of people looking to work from home.

“January was record-breaking for search ‘remote work.’ People are looking for flexibility,” said Joseph.