Here are some steps you can take to register for a COVID-19 vaccine, available to all adults in Texas Monday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — If you want a COVID-19 vaccine — and you’re 16 or older — you are just hours away from being able to do so. Texas is officially expanding eligibility starting Monday, March 28.

KXAN’s Reporter Jala Washington tried signing up to get one. The process looks a little different depending on where you go to get an appointment.

First, Jala tried pre-registering through corporate pharmacies: CVS, Walgreens and H-E-B.

CVS asked screening questions, such as your name, age, health conditions, etc. The registration portal told Jala she was not eligible to even get on its waitlist, as of Sunday afternoon.

This did not reflect the Texas Department of State and Heath Services (DSHS) new guidance, allowing all adults to get vaccinated.

Walgreens and H-E-B’s websites’ criteria, also did not reflect all adults eligibility as of Sunday. However, it did not tell Jala she could not pre-register.

Next, Jala tried getting an appointment through a handful of county websites: Travis, Hays Williamson and Bastrop.

Travis, Williamson and Bastrop, allowed Jala to get put on a waitlist on Sunday. Hays County, however, did not.

Williamson County’s website reflects the state’s new eligibility guidelines.

“For the age group 65 and older, we’ve officially vaccinated 80 percent of that group with at least one shot,” Williamson County Judge, Bill Gravell Jr. said. “For 16 and above, we’ve vaccinated 38.22 percent.”

Gravell said in Williamson County, more than 320,000 people are already on the waitlist. And he said staff has kept it organized.

“I don’t expect opening to age 16 and above groups is going to affect us,” Gravell said.

In Bastrop County, its Health Authority, Dr. Desmar Walkes said they’re getting people shots within 30 to 40 minutes, saying only coming when you have an appointment is the best way to keep the process smooth for everyone.

According to Walkes, 17 percent of Bastrop’s total population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Walkes said 50 percent of educators have been vaccinated.

“I think in the end we’re going to have a more effective system, and greater accessibility,” Walkes said.

That’ll happen when the state launches its own site where you can sign up through any provider, this week.

The State has not given a set date as to when the website will launch. But it said we are getting more than a million first doses of the covid-19 vaccine, this week.

According to The Department of State and Health Services, it does expect a higher demand for shots, than what will be available for the next few weeks.