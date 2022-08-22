DALLAS (KXAN) — Heavy rain in North Texas brought flooding to the Dallas-Fort Worth area early Monday morning, NBC 5 reported.

About five inches fell in Fort Worth overnight, NBC 5 said, leading to floods in some neighborhoods and homes.

Residents located north of West Seventh near the intersection of Hamilton Avenue and Templeton Drive told NBC 5 they tried to sweep water out of their homes all night.

The Fort Worth Police Department also told NBC 5 water got into a room where it stores evidence.

Several drivers in Dallas also had to be rescued after becoming stranded in high water. Vehicles were partially submerged at Cesar Chavez and Interstate 45, NBC 5 reported.

Another flooded area was off Lemmon Avenue near Inwood where water carried cars down the street. According to NBC 5, flood waters were also an issue near Baylor Scott & White’s emergency room near Hall and Worth Streets. Several cars were abandoned there.

NBC 5 meteorologists say a Flood Watch is in effect for all of North Texas through noon Monday. Here in Central Texas, a Flood Watch will begin at 1 p.m. Monday and continue through Tuesday morning.

Widespread storms and showers are likely early Monday afternoon through evening with potential for heavy downpours at times, the First Warning Weather team says.