‘He could have been saved.’ Mother of Fort Hood soldier calls for follow-through on culture changes

KILLEEN, Texas (KXAN) — For nearly two years, Patty Troyan has been plagued with unanswered questions about her son’s death.

“It’s like the most important piece of the puzzle is missing,” she said.

Her son was one of the dozens of soldiers who have died while stationed at Fort Hood, an army post in Central Texas, over the last few years. He took his life in his off-post apartment.

Troyan is processing new grief this week after learning more details from his death investigation.

“Logan’s blood is on their hands,” she said.



According to documents Troyan says she received from Army officials, her son was designated as “high risk” and even had his weapon taken away.

The documents his mother showed KXAN stated investigators ultimately found leadership at the post to be “disengaged” and accused them of not doing enough to “monitor” this high-risk soldier.

