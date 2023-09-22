HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Businesses will buzz this weekend when Beyoncé fans flock to Houston for two nights of concerts, and local leaders are taking action to show their appreciation for the big economic boost the singer is expected to bring her hometown.

Harris County commissioners approved a resolution this week to ceremoniously rename the area as “Bey County” on Saturday and Sunday, which are when the Renaissance World Tour shows will happen at NRG Stadium. The resolution reads this honor for Beyoncé and her tour is for “its positive economic impact on the local economy, in recognition of her unwavering service and commitment to the community, and in celebration of her many accomplishments as an artist.”

When she belts the song “Who Run the World (Girls),” Beyoncé reminds listeners she’s from “Houston, Texas, baby,” and the commissioners court noted that history in their resolution. They pointed out Beyoncé was born in Houston and was a member of St. John’s United Methodist Church as well as attended St. Mary’s Montessori School in Houston, the High School for the Performing and Visual Arts and Alief Elsik High School.

According to estimates released this summer by Forbes, the publication noted this tour could “gross between $275 million and $2.4 billion from tickets alone by the time it ends in September.” That could put her on track with another prediction that Beyoncé could end up having the highest-grossing concert of all time, perhaps exceeding the revenue pulled in this year by singer Taylor Swift during her highly popular “Eras” tour.

The “Renaissance” World Tour began after Beyoncé reached a Grammy milestone earlier this year. She became the most decorated artist in the award show’s history, winning the 32nd trophy of her career during the February ceremony.