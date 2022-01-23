Harris County deputy shot multiple times, killed during traffic stop

Corporal Charles Galloway was shot and killed during traffic stop. (Photo: Ted Heap, Harris County Constable Precinct 5/Facebook)

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A Harris County deputy has died after being shot multiple times during a traffic stop in southwest Houston Sunday morning.

The law enforcement community and beyond are mourning Corporal Charles Galloway. He was 47. “I’m just asking for prayers for the family,” said Houston Police Chief Troy Finner.

Galloway leaves behind a daughter and his sister, according to Harris County Precinct 5 Constable Ted Heap.

“It has got to stop,” Heap said during a briefing describing the incident as a brutal murder.

Galloway conducted a traffic stop at about 12:45 a.m. for a driver of a four-door Toyota Avalon, when witnesses told police officers they saw a suspect get out of the vehicle, fire a weapon at the deputy multiple times and drive off, said Chief Finner.

Galloway was struck multiple times and died at the scene.

“The best thing you can do is turn yourself in,” said Finner, in a message to the suspect during that briefing.

Galloway was a 12-year veteran of Precinct 5 and also a field training officer.

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, who was also at that briefing, thanked the law enforcement community for their sacrifice and expressed her condolences to Galloway’s family.

The Houston Police Department is leading the investigation into Galloway’s death.