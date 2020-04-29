Harris County deputies say 4-year-old boy dies after being found in a hot car outside of Houston

TOMBALL, Texas (KXAN) — Sheriff’s deputies in Harris County are investigating an incident where they say a four-year-old boy died in a hot car Saturday in Tomball, KPRC in Houston reports.

According to deputies, the child was found in the family’s car in the 12800 block of Mimosa Spring Drive in south Tomball, northwest of Houston. Initial reports state the child got of the house and into the vehicle without anyone noticing.

Deputies say the child was taken to a hospital where he later died. They did not release the name of the hospital.

Harris County deputies are working to investigate the incident.