Harris Co. Judge calls last year’s deadly winter storm ‘man-made’

FORT WORTH, TX – FEBRUARY 16: Pike Electric service trucks line up after a snow storm on February 16, 2021 in Fort Worth, Texas. Winter storm Uri has brought historic cold weather and power outages to Texas as storms have swept across 26 states with a mix of freezing temperatures and precipitation. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

HOUSTON (KIAH) — It’s been over a year since millions of Texans lost power for days after a freeze where 246 people died as a result.

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo released a statement on the winter storm’s anniversary, saying it was a “man-made disaster.”

Below is Hildago’s full statement regarding the anniversary of the 2021 February winter storm:

Ultimately, this was a man-made disaster. It is a travesty that the people of our community, living in the energy capital of the nation, continue to be haunted by the memory and trauma of last year`s winter storm. No neighborhood in Harris County, no hospital or nursing home, should have ever become victim to a loss of power or water for such a prolonged amount of time. And no family should have lost a loved one because of the buildup of carbon monoxide in a desperate search for a source of heat. As we look back on that perilous week, I want to assure our community that for the past year, our county has been doing its part to mitigate any future prolonged power outages, including working to coordinate across agencies and ensure rapid communication to all communities affected. We are also reviewing steps the county can take to increase the use of carbon monoxide detectors. However, the resiliency of the state power grid is outside of the county`s purview. My hope is that on this one-year anniversary, state leaders will recommit themselves to proper investment and ironclad oversight to ensure the resiliency of our power grid is secured for good. Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo

Last year’s storm was the largest “blackout” in U.S history. This year, ERCOT has made improvements, including requiring power generators to weatherize and including a larger margin of safety for supply.