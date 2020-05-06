Hands on businesses prepare for Governor Abbott’s green light

AUSTIN(KXAN) — Governor Greg Abbott’s Friday expansion of businesses excludes gyms and massage establishments from opening for now, but both are eagerly preparing for the day they can open.

In a Tuesday press conference, Gov. Abbott announced several new business developments, as well as updates on the state’s plan to reopen certain businesses launched last week.

These updates include:

Barber shops and hair, nail and other types of salons will be able to reopen on Friday, May 8 — with certain conditions. Safety guidelines will include that services will be by one-on-one appointment only. Customers will be able to wait inside a space if six feet of distance is able to be maintained. Face masks will be strongly encouraged.

Gyms will be able to reopen on May 18, again with certain conditions. Gyms will only be able to operate at 25% capacity. Distancing in workout areas must adhere to sanitizing and social distancing measures. Customers should wear gloves when using equipment. Showers and locker rooms must remain closed.

Non-essential manufacturers can reopen at 25% capacity on May 18. Facilities must use staggered staffing to ensure people aren’t all moving through doorways at the same time.

Laura Maya, the owner of Tao Massage in Round Rock and Cedar Park is using this time to prepare.

“We cannot hide forever, I think people will start coming back to their lives with a lot of measure to be safe, but we cannot hide forever,” Maya said.

Some extra measures she’s taking include purchasing 2,000 masks for her employees at both locations, buying cleaning supplies and thermometers, installing purification systems and creating a health questionnaire for her customers to take.

“If they have any kind of symptoms, then we will say: Hey we cannot see you, I’m sorry. We will not charge the cancelation fee, please go home and be well,” said Maya.

The same goes for Cory Harrison, the owner of F45 North Shoal Creek. F45 is a gym that focuses on high intensity group workouts. In any given class, there can be up to 26 participants passing from station to station.

“We’re fortunate that we have a big enough space where we can easily maintain six feet distance between the members and the station,” Harrison said.

This doesn’t account for the fact that different hands will be transitioning from each station. Cory says he’s already stocked on cleaning supplies to prepare for this, and the stations will be cleaned while the class is ongoing and after it ends.

“We’re using hospital grade cleaner, not just household cleaner. We’re going to be stepping that up,” said Harrison. “We’re also requiring members to use gloves as additional measures.

“I think this all comes down to the individual and what they are comfortable with. The vast majority of our members have been here for a while and are in good shape. They’re ready to get back to the gym.”

Additional guidance from the Governor’s office is published on the state’s “Open Texas” website.

There is currently no date for the reopening of bars.

Gov. Abbott also announced some changes that relate to weddings, which will now be given the same treatment as church services in regard to attendance.

Seating arrangements will be the same as restaurants — no more than six people at a table with no tables closer than six feet to each other. Occupancy for indoor receptions can only be 25%.