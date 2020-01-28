Hacker group briefly takes control of social media accounts for Dallas Cowboys, NFL

DALLAS (KXAN) — The Dallas Cowboys’ social media accounts, along with multiple other NFL franchises, became the victim of a hacking group on Monday.

The league’s social media accounts were also breached, according to an NFL statement.

Nearly half of the league was hit by the hacking group, OurMine, on either Facebook, Twitter or Instagram. Cleverly, the group used the moment to promote their business of internet security.

The message on the Cowboys’ Facebook page read: “Hi, we’re Back (OurMine). We are here to Show people that everything is hackable. To improve your accounts security, contact us: contact@ourmine.org. For security services visit: ourmine.org.”

The Dallas Cowboys didn’t respond when asked for comment. The NFL released a statement on the security breach on Monday.

​“The NFL Cybersecurity department became aware of a breach of a league-related social media account. Targeted breaches and additional failed attempts were discovered across the league and team accounts. The NFL took immediate action and directed the teams to secure their social media accounts and prevent further unauthorized access. Simultaneously, the league alerted the social media platform providers and, with their assistance, secured all league and club accounts. We continue to work diligently with the teams, which have resumed normal operations. The NFL and teams are cooperating with its social media platform providers and law enforcement.”

NFL reporter Dov Kleiman put together a Twitter thread for all of the compromised NFL accounts.

Based off Kleiman’s work, it appears the Kansas City Chiefs, Green Bay Packers, Chicago Bears, San Francisco 49ers, Buffalo Bills, Arizona Cardinals, Cleveland Browns, Philadelphia Eagles, San Diego Chargers, New York Giants and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were breached.

The hacking group kept going on Tuesday. SportsCenter’s (ESPN) Facebook page showed an OurMine message around 2:30 p.m.