H-E-B’s new driverless delivery will get its first spin in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO (KXAN) – The Texas grocery store chain, H-E-B, has announced, starting later this year, they will be testing a new driverless delivery system.

The test will be north of downtown San Antonio serving the customers of the Olmos Park location and it will consist of one autonomous van with self-driving technology.

The company hopes this will be one of their many innovations that will reduce costs and improve convenience for their customers.

“We’re committed to winning through people and hiring more people, and we’re adding necessary skills to become both a better tech company and even stronger brick-and-mortar retailer,” said Craig Boyan, H-E-B President.

For the time being, H-E-B will have one Autonomous Delivery Vehicle from the California-based company, Udelv. The ADV will have be able to sustain frozen or perishable food with climate-controlled compartments and it can drive safely on city streets and highways.

To begin testing this technology, the ADV will first be accompanied by a driver. Then, if this initiative expands, H-E-B then will slowly allow the ADV to be independent.

“Companies like H-E-B are taking the first steps to explore the benefits autonomous deliveries can bring to their customers and employees,” said Daniel Laury, CEO of Udelv.

Austin stores offering curbside pick-up or delivery

H-E-B will be offering driverless delivery, but most grocery store chains in the Austin-area are providing curbside pick-up or delivery.