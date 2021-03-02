H-E-B will ‘strongly encourage’ masks for customers, but will require them for employees

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Gov. Greg Abbott said Tuesday Texas businesses are allowed to reopen to 100% capacity, starting next Wednesday, March 10.

Along with saying that statewide mandates are “no longer necessary,” Abbott is also ending the mask mandate, which went into effect in July 2020, next week. Various state and local leaders and businesses have already responded to Abbott’s order.

Popular grocery store chain H-E-B says it will urge customers to continue to wear masks inside stores, and require employees to wear masks.

“It is important that masks be worn in public spaces until more Texans and our Partners have access to the Covid-19 vaccine. As an essential service provider during the pandemic, H-E-B is focused on the health and safety of our Partners and customers. H-E-B will still require all our Partners and vendors to wear masks while at work, and we urge all customers to please wear a mask when in our stores.”

Hi, Jared. H-E-B strongly encourages the use masks and requires it for all Partners and vendors. We ask that all our customers please wear masks in our stores. To protect the safety of our Partners, we will not engage in confrontation. — H-E-B (@HEB) March 2, 2021

During the news conference, Abbott said over 5.7 million vaccine shots have been administered in Texas, in addition to the state reportedly setting a record on Tuesday for giving more than 216,000 shots in one day alone.

According to the Texas DSHS COVID-19 dashboard, there have been nearly 2.3 million confirmed COVID-19 cases and 42,995 deaths. There are currently 156,989 active cases.