H-E-B updates purchasing limits for paper towels, toilet paper

AUSTIN (KXAN) — H-E-B grocery chain announced new purchasing limits for multiple household items in an attempt to to ensure availability to all customers.
Single and multipacks of toilet paper along with paper towels will be limited to two per purchase for all H-E-B stores, according to a June 27 update. Several other non-food items remained on H-E-B’s purchasing limit list including acetaminophen, hand soap and disinfecting sprays/wipes.
Brisket at all H-E-B stores will also be limited to two per purchase.
In late April, H-E-B limited meat and poultry products as the coronavirus pandemic affected the meat supply chain.
H-E-B’s Purchasing Limit list
Food items
- Brisket – Limit 2
Non-food items
- Bath Tissue Multipack – limit 2
- Bath tissue singles – limit 2
- Paper towels – limit 2
- Acetaminophen – 2 items total (includes baby, trial and travel sizes, OTC)
- H-E-B Acid Controller/Famotidine and Pepcid 50ct and larger – Limit 1
- H-E-B Acid Controller/Famotidine and Pepcid smaller than 50ct – Limit 2
- Disinfecting & antibacterial sprays – 2 items
- Disinfecting & antibacterial wipes – 2 items
- Trial and travel size disinfecting & antibacterial sprays/wipes – 2 items
- Hand sanitizer – 10 items
- Hand soap – 4 items
- Hydrogen peroxide – 2 items
- Rubbing (Isopropyl) Alcohol/swabs – 2 items
- First Aid and Cleaning Gloves – 2 items
H-E-B will also not accept returns on the following items that were purchased in anticipation of the coronavirus outbreak:
- Paper Towels
- Bath Tissue
- Thermometers
- Analgesics
- Disinfecting Sprays
- Disinfecting Wipes
- Frozen Food
- Liquid/Bar Soap
- Hand Sanitizer
- Cold/Allergy/Sinus Medications
- Vitamins/Supplements
- Laundry detergent