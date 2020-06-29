H-E-B updates purchasing limits for paper towels, toilet paper

AUSTIN (KXAN) — H-E-B grocery chain announced new purchasing limits for multiple household items in an attempt to to ensure availability to all customers.

Single and multipacks of toilet paper along with paper towels will be limited to two per purchase for all H-E-B stores, according to a June 27 update. Several other non-food items remained on H-E-B’s purchasing limit list including acetaminophen, hand soap and disinfecting sprays/wipes.

Brisket at all H-E-B stores will also be limited to two per purchase.

In late April, H-E-B limited meat and poultry products as the coronavirus pandemic affected the meat supply chain.

H-E-B’s Purchasing Limit list

Food items

Brisket – Limit 2

Non-food items

Bath Tissue Multipack – limit 2

Bath tissue singles – limit 2

Paper towels – limit 2

Acetaminophen – 2 items total (includes baby, trial and travel sizes, OTC)

H-E-B Acid Controller/Famotidine and Pepcid 50ct and larger – Limit 1

H-E-B Acid Controller/Famotidine and Pepcid smaller than 50ct – Limit 2

Disinfecting & antibacterial sprays – 2 items

Disinfecting & antibacterial wipes – 2 items

Trial and travel size disinfecting & antibacterial sprays/wipes – 2 items

Hand sanitizer – 10 items

Hand soap – 4 items

Hydrogen peroxide – 2 items

Rubbing (Isopropyl) Alcohol/swabs – 2 items

First Aid and Cleaning Gloves – 2 items

H-E-B will also not accept returns on the following items that were purchased in anticipation of the coronavirus outbreak: