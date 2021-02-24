H-E-B to spread $1 million donation across 18 Texas food banks for winter storm relief

H-E-B plans to donate $1 million to Texas food banks in the wake of historic winter storms in Texas. (Photo courtesy of H-E-B)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — While it faced issues of its own during the historic winter storms in Texas, H-E-B is still all about Texans helping Texans.

The grocery chain plans to donate $1 million spread out among 18 food banks in Texas through the Feeding Texas program, part of the nation’s leading domestic hunger-relief organization Feeding America.

H-E-B has already delivered 23 truckloads of food and almost $100,000 worth of its Meal Simple meals to food banks.

The chain is also launching a donation campaign where customers can add $1, $3 or $5 to their bill at the register, or go online to pledge any amount. All donations will support the food banks associated with Feeding Texas.

“As we emerge from the bitter cold, these donations come at a critical time to help our fellow Texans get back on their feet,” said Winell Herron, the chain’s vice president of public affairs. “H-E-B is here for Texas, and we will do everything we can to support those in need across our great state.”

Those looking to volunteer with Feeding America, or if you need help getting food, visit Feeding America’s website.