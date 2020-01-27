H-E-B to offer a lifetime of groceries during Super Bowl ad

AUSTIN (KXAN) — H-E-B is offering free groceries for a lifetime for one winner that plays the game right during the store’s “Big Game” commercial this year.

Participants will get the chance to win a lifetime of groceries by playing a game on the new H-E-B app.

The recently named No. 1 grocery retailer in the nation will start the contest on Feb. 2 when the commercial airs between the third and fourth quarter of the Super Bowl. The contest will go through Feb. 16 at 11:59 p.m.

Actress Eva Longoria will star in the commercial by crashing a Big Game party filled with several H-E-B products to tell everyone about the new app.

In order to play the game, H-E-B says that participants have to download their mobile app called My H-E-B, and from there they can create or log-in to their account. The lucky winner will be chosen randomly and will be notified via the email they used for their H-E-B account.

“At H-E-B, we’re always looking for ways to go big and show our appreciation for our amazing customers,” said Cory Basso, H-E-B Group Vice President of the Marketing and Advertising.