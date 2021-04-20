H-E-B to celebrate Earth Day by handing out 200K reusable bags across Texas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — H-E-B plans to give out 200,000 reusable grocery bags Thursday to celebrate Earth Day.

The grocery store giant says it’ll give out the bags at stores all across Texas, and that’s just part of a recycling campaign based around Earth Day.

H-E-B joined the How2Recycle program to “help strengthen and reinforce recycling efforts across the Lone Star State.” It’s a program that creates a new labeling system that “reduces confusion about how, what, and where to recycle.”

There are already How2Recycle labels on some H-E-B products and more will be added throughout the year.

The chain also launched its yearly donation campaign for EarthShare of Texas, a nonprofit that supports more than 70 conservation groups. Since 2012, the chain donated more than $13 million to 500 environmental organizations.

H-E-B recycled more than 527 million pounds last year, it said, including 45 million pounds of food into animal feed and compost, and 17 million pounds of plastic.