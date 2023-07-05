Editor’s Note: The video above shows KXAN News Today’s top headlines for July 5, 2023.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (KXAN) — Visitors to the Texas State Aquarium will have a new way to beat the heat and stay cool this summer.

Texas State Aquarium announced Monday its new H-E-B Splash Park is open for guests and aquarium members to enjoy. Visitors are welcomed to stop by the splash park as part of their aquarium admission.

The $2.8 million park is three times the size of the aquarium’s previous splash park, officials said in a release. It features a multi-level slide play structure, a 350-gallon water dump feature, sitting areas and shade structures.

Officials added the splash park’s amenities are designed to host all ages, including tall slides and spray features catered to tweens along with interactive water areas for toddlers.

“We are thrilled for guests to see and experience the New H-E-B Splash Park,” Texas State Aquarium President and CEO Jesse Gilbert said in the release. “This 15,000 square foot space will enhance guest and member experience, adding more value to each membership and admission ticket, all while supporting our wildlife rescue program.”

The splash park is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day during the summer months. After Labor Day, the park will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the weekend only. Come October, it’ll close for the season.