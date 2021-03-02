H-E-B removes product purchasing limits on all items

AUSTIN (KXAN) — H-E-B removed all product limits on food and non-food items, the grocery chain announced on its website Monday.

Empty shelves at the H-E-B at Oltorf and Congress on Feb. 22, 2021 (KXAN/Frank Martinez)

Following the devastating winter storms in February, H-E-B altered hours and placed limits on certain items to stabilize its supply chain due to poor road conditions. On Feb. 22, stores returned to normal operating hours, but the chain chose to keep some product limits in place.

Items like bottled water, meat, eggs, milk, bread, paper towels, toilet paper and other items were subject to buying limits while the stores replenished their supplies.

H-E-B recently donated $1 million to be spread across 18 food banks in Texas through the Feeding Texas program.