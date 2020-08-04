H-E-B recalls salmon burgers due to undisclosed allergen

H-E-B is voluntarily recalling blue cheese salmon burgers due to an allergen not disclosed on the label. (H-E-B photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — If you bought Meal Simple Blue Cheese Salmon Burgers from a H-E-B store and are allergic to wheat, you should return them to the store immediately, the store says.

The label on the salmon burgers, sold behind the seafood counter, in seafood department displays and in the Meal Simple packaged meal area of H-E-B, doesn’t disclose the presence of wheat, a known allergen.

H-E-B is voluntarily recalling blue cheese salmon burgers due to an allergen not disclosed on the label.

(H-E-B photo)

People who are allergic to wheat, or otherwise have a strong reaction to it, risk serious or life-threatening if they eat the product, H-E-B says. They are voluntarily recalling the product, and anyone can return them to the store for a full refund.

The affected products are under these UPCs:

23757500000

23759000000

23725500000

22528700000

23731100000

23711100000

The products are dated up to Aug. 3, and come in packages or were served from the seafood counter.