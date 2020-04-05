H-E-B provides masks, gloves for partners during COVID-19 pandemic

AUSTIN (KXAN) — H-E-B will provide masks and gloves for their partners in an effort to protect them and customers during the COVID-19 pandemic starting Saturday.

Their employees, which the company calls their partners, will be provided with the protective equipment for use while at work.

Partners who work in their stores, warehouses, manufacturing and transportation facilities will be encouraged to wear the masks.

They will also be expected to continue to follow hygiene and sanitation measures outlined for them by the company and to follow proper social distancing protocol.

The new plan will also apply for Central Market, Joe V’s Smart Shop and Mi Tienda stores.

H-E-B has also created a position for a COVID-19 Action Manager, a person who’s responsibility will be to oversee sanitation and social distancing is followed.