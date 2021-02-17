H-E-B, other grocery stores open with limited hours in Central Texas Wednesday

People were lined up outside Central Texas H-E-B stores when they opened at 12 p.m. Tuesday. H-E-B plans to stay open until 5 p.m. Tuesday. (KXAN photo/Todd Bailey)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Central Texas grocery stores are opening Wednesday for a limited time. On Tuesday, long lines formed at stores around the Austin area.

Reminder though, TxDOT says road conditions are as bad as we’ve seen after up to a half-inch of ice overnight from freezing rain.

H-E-B

H-E-B will keep its website updated with store hours throughout Texas. It is monitoring conditions and wants to open stores to regular hours as soon as possible.

“Over the next few days, customers also may see limited time slots available for Curbside and Home Delivery orders. We will do our best to fulfill current orders and will contact customers if orders are impacted,” H-E-B said. Its H-E-B & Favor Senior Support phone line is closed Wednesday.

Central Texas stores will be open from noon to 5 p.m.

At 10 a.m., H-E-B released this list of closed stores:

A16 – HWY 183 & Lakeline

A24 – 620 & 2222

A1 – 7th & Pleasant Valley

A11 – Slaughter & Menchaca

A12 – Riverside & S. Pleasant

A13 – 183 & 290

A15 – Lamar & Rundberg

A20 – Parmer & McNeil

A25 – Parmer & I35

A27 – Anderson & 620

A31 – S. Congress & I35

A6 – Parmer & Mopac

Elgin

Taylor

Pflugerville 2 – FM 685 & Pecan

Leander

Kingsland

Hutto

Walmart

Walmart has a map of stores that are open and closed in the area. More than 300 stores across the country are closed as of 10 a.m.

The map shows stores that are open, and has links to individual stores’ Facebook pages, which have up-to-date information about hours.

Randall’s

The latest information from Randall’s said stores were expected to open at 8 a.m. Wednesday. Its Facebook page has the latest updates.

Fiesta

Fiesta said on its Facebook page its stores would open Wednesday at 8 a.m.