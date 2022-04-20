AUSTIN (KXAN) — H-E-B will give away 250,000 reusable bags across Texas to celebrate Earth Day on Friday.

Customers shopping at H-E-B, Central Market, Joe V’s Smart Shop and Mi Tienda can receive one complimentary bag beginning at 1 p.m., the release said. The bag is made from recycled plastic bottles.

This year’s Earth Day bag is inspired by the theme “For the Love of Texas” featuring several Texas-native plants and animals. McAllen native Julia Rojas, an H-E-B employee who has been with the company for 13 years, designed artwork for the bag, the release said.

Since 2008, H-E-B has given out nearly three million reusable bags. More Earth Day bags can be bought for $1.50.

In 2021, H-E-B joined the How2Recycle program to “to let customers know if the packaging can be recycled, which parts are recyclable, and importantly, how to prepare material for recycling to reduce contamination,” H-E-B’s website said.

H-E-B said it recycled more than 636 million pounds of cardboard, plastics, office paper, food waste, metal, and truck tires last year. The grocery chain said its recycling efforts saved the equivalent of 11 million trees, 1.6 million barrels of oil, and enough energy to power more than 83,000 homes for an entire year.