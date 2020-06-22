COVID-19 Information: Central Texas Cases | Texas Cases | U.S., World Cases | Latest News | Workforce Complaints | Nursing Homes | Feed Central Texas | Report a Tip

H-E-B issues voluntary recall for four juice products

Texas

by:

Posted: / Updated:
HEB Store H-E-B_80152

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KXAN) — H-E-B has issued a voluntary recall for gallon-sizes of Hill Country Fare juice products because of possible milk-allergens.

The juice products are Hill Country Fare Pink Lemonade, Citrus Punch, Fruit Drink and Grape Drink.

“People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products,” according to H-E-B’s website. “The affected products were shipped to H-E-B stores in Texas and Mexico, and Joe V’s and Mi Tienda stores.”

The statement from H-E-B says the recall does not affect Central Market stores.

H-E-B has said all affected products have been removed from the store shelves and that there has not been any reported illnesses related to the recall.

Customers who have purchased any of these products may return them to the store for a full refund, according to the recall statement.

ProductUPCCode Date*
HCF Pink Lemonade Gallon41220051748/1/2020
HCF Citrus Punch Gallon41220818639/30/2020 and 10/1/2020
HCF Fruit Drink Gallon41220051728/1/2020 and 8/2/2020
HCF Grape Drink Gallon41220051768/2/2020
*The code date can be found on the back of the jug beneath the lid.

