AUSTIN (KXAN) — Grocery chain H-E-B has issued a voluntary recall for two brownie products because of the possibility of metal fragments.

The recall affects H-E-B Bakery Two Bite Brownies (12 oz) and H-E-B Simply Delicious Cookies with Brownie Bites Party Trays. The products were manufactured by an outside supplier and distributed to H-E-B and Joe V’s Smart Shop stores in Texas and Mexico.

H-E-B says it has removed all products related to the recall from its shelves. The recall was issued after an investigation of two consumer complaints.

If you have already bought either of these products, you can return them to the store for a full refund.

Customers with questions or concerns can contact H-E-B Customer Service at 1-855-432-4438 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.