AUSTIN (KXAN) — H-E-B has voluntarily issued an all-store recall for half-gallon cartons of Creamy Creations light mint chocolate chip ice cream due to an undeclared allergen.

The product was sold at H-E-B stores in Texas and Mexico, as well as Mi Tienda stores in Texas, according to a press release.

“The products contain wheat, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to wheat run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products,” a press release read.

The release said the issue was discovered when Creamy Creations’ light cookies & cream ice cream was found in some cartons labeled as light mint chocolate chip ice cream.

The affected ice cream has a UPC number: 4122048399. The best-by date is Jan. 6, 2023.

H-E-B said the product has been removed from stores and no illnesses have been reported.