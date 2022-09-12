H-E-B workers helped to provide water to the city of Jackson amid its ongoing water crisis. (H-E-B Photo)

JACKSON, Mississippi (KXAN) — Texas grocer H-E-B delivered truckloads of much-needed water to Mississippi last week, after flooding last month on the Pearl River left the city of Jackson without a water supply.

H-E-B said the water was received at New Hope Baptist Church in Jackson. The Jackson Fire Department is helping to distribute the water to communities devastated by the recent floods.

“Thank you to our @HEB Partners who helped mobilize multiple truckloads of water to support #Mississippi & to @MSFoodNet New Hope Baptist Church in Jackson and the Jackson FD, which are helping get the much needed water to communities hit hard by the recent floods there,” the grocery chain wrote on Twitter.

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves declared a state of emergency on Aug. 30 because of Jackson’s water crisis, according to NBC News. The Pearl River flooding caused failure at a major water processing plant, which then caused low or no water pressure for many residents.

The Associated Press reported last week water was flowing from taps, but residents still did not have safe drinking water.

Jackson has been dealing with ongoing water problems since before last month’s flooding, NBC News reported. Weeks prior, the city was under a boil water notice.

Of the $1 trillion federal infrastructure law President Joe Biden signed in November, part of Mississippi’s piece includes $429 million over five years to improve water systems, the AP said.