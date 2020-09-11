H-E-B Helping Heroes program delivers 7,500 meals, gift cards to first responders

AUSTIN (KXAN) — For the 16th year, H-E-B honored area first responders on Sept. 11.

H-E-B “adopted” more than 750 fire stations across Texas, with more than 200 in Central Texas, for the company’s Helping Heroes program to honor first responders for their “ongoing dedication and unwavering service.”

H-E-B employees had to take a social distanced approach to this year’s deliveries, but were able to give more than 7,500 H-E-B Meal Simple ready-made meals to fire stations, plus H-E-B gift cards the firefighters can use to get groceries.