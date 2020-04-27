H-E-B extends hours Monday, will reopen bakery, deli, floral departments

AUSTIN (KXAN) — H-E-B is returning its store hours to a closer to normal schedule as supply availability has improved for the grocery store chain.

Stores across Texas will be open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. starting Monday. H-E-B previously scaled back its hours after demand due to the coronavirus pandemic affected their supply chain.

The company says product limits will begin to be eased and certain departments, like the bakery and deli departments, will reopen.

Here are the hours for other grocery store chains across Austin. Trader Joe’s and Whole Foods reserve the first hour of shopping for senior citizens only.

The asterisk (*) means the first hour is open to senior citizens only.

H-E-B says most of its pharmacies’ hours will remain the same, however, and be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., in addition to normal weekend hours.

Even with the extended hours, H-E-B said in a previous statement that stores will “remain diligent in following H-E-B’s strict hygiene and sanitation measures as well as proper social distancing protocols.”