H-E-B expanding to DFW with 2 flagship stores in Plano, Frisco

SAN ANTONIO (KXAN) — While H-E-B has been in the Dallas-Fort Worth area for a while with Central Market stores and the Favor delivery service, the grocery chain is now putting two flagship stores in the Metroplex.

Two stores in Plano and Frisco will open in the fall of 2022, and the groundbreakings are projected for this summer.

“This is an exciting day as we share plans to expand our presence in the DFW market with the introduction of H-E-B, our flagship banner, to our growing network of stores,” H-E-B President of the Central Market Division Stephen Butt said. “For the past 20 years, Central Market has been committed to earning customers’ trust, and H-E-B Partners will work hard to earn the confidence of the many new shoppers we look forward to serving in the Plano and Frisco communities.”

H-E-B has flagship stores around the DFW area in Burleson, Hudson Oaks, Granbury and Waxahachie, but the two upcoming stores will be the first to serve the Metroplex itself.