H-E-B adjusting store hours due to inclement weather

(Nexstar) – With the icy and cold conditions throughout Texas, H-E-B has announced it will adjust its store hours.
The company announced they will reduce store hours across Texas and note customers may see limited time slots for Curbside and Home Delivery orders.
Adjusted hours come as Texans flocked to grocery stores in the past few days — to stock up ahead of the incoming storms. H-E-B said it’s experienced some distribution delays but that stores placed enough orders ahead of time to keep up with winter storm demand.
Here are H-E-B’s adjusted hours:
West Texas stores
Sunday: 6 a.m. -7 p.m.
Monday: 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.
North Texas stores
Sunday: 6 a.m. -7 p.m.
Monday: 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Waco/Temple/Killeen
Sunday: 6 a.m. -7 p.m.
Monday: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Austin and Central Texas stores
Sunday: 6 a.m. -7 p.m.
Monday: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Wimberly & Dripping Springs
Saturday closing at 5:30 p.m.
Sunday: 9 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.
Monday: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.
San Antonio and Hill Country stores
Sunday: 6 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Monday: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Greater Houston area
Sunday: 6 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Monday: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.
North East stores (Carthage, Lufkin, Crockett)
Sunday: 6 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Monday: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Golden Triangle
Sunday: 6 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Monday: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Bryan College Station
Sunday: 6 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Monday: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Gulf Coast North stores (Victoria and surrounding areas)
Sunday: 6/7 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Monday: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Gulf Coast South stores (Corpus Christi and surrounding areas)
Sunday: 6/7 a.m. – 10 p.m.
Monday: 9 a.m. -7 p.m.
Del Rio, Eagle Pass, Uvalde, Hondo, Pearsall, Carrizo Springs, Crystal City
Sunday: 6 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Monday: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Border – Laredo and Valley
Sunday: 6 a.m. – 11 p.m.
Monday: 6 a.m. – 11 p.m.
CENTRAL MARKET STORE HOURS
DFW (Plano, Fort Worth, Dallas Lovers, Midway, Southlake)
Sunday: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Monday: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
San Antonio & Austin (Westgate & N Lamar)
Sunday: 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Monday: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Houston (Westheimer)
Sunday: 8 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Monday: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.