AUSTIN (KXAN) — Following Tuesday’s mass shooting in Uvalde, many gun control advocacy groups are hoping to transform their pain into action.

Forming protests and rallies nationwide, calling on lawmakers to enact stricter gun control laws.

On Thursday afternoon, a memorial formed outside the Texas Capitol.

Longtime Austin resident Deborah Kirk felt hopeless while paying her respects to those that lost their lives.

“Nothing’s been done since Sandy Hook,” she said. “Here we go with some more young lives.”

As renewed calls for gun control erupt nationwide, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) was asked why mass shootings only happen in America.

“If you want to stop violent crime, the proposals the Democrats have, none of them would have stopped this,” he said while walking away from a reporter.

Gov. Greg Abbott also dismissed calls for more gun regulation following the deadly attack in Uvalde.

“The reason it was not worse is that law enforcement officials did what they do,” he said. “They were able to save lives.”

This week alone, Mothers Against Greg Abbott — a group of parents trying to create change in Texas — has received $10,000 worth of donations along with its online merchandise sales going through the roof.

“When I checked this afternoon we had about 400 orders,” Mothers Against Greg Abbott founder Nancy Thompson said. “Almost all my stock is sold out.”

Texas junior Dylan MacAdams is the founder of The Coalition Austin, a student-run social justice group.

“This feels like the first time in a long time when one of these things happens where it’s not just going to fade away,” he said.

With this in mind, some are still praying for change to be made.

“My prayer is that there’s some action taken this time,” Kirk concluded.

Many advocacy groups are headed to Houston on Friday for a protest near the National Rifle Association convention.