AUSTIN (KXAN) – The Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUCT) said Tuesday a group of experts will spend the next year looking at how advanced nuclear reactors can provide safe, reliable, and affordable power for Texas.

According to the PUCT announcement, the Texas Advanced Nuclear Reactor Working Group will look at safety advancements, financial incentives, state, and federal regulatory impediments to growth, permitting processes, and impacts to the Texas electric market.

Group members have until Dec. 1, 2024, to report their findings and recommendations to Governor Greg Abbott, the announcement said.

The group was established on Aug. 16 at the direction of Gov. Abbott and is lead by PUCT Commissioner Jimmy Golfelty, the PUCT said.

“These experts are leaders in nuclear energy, business, and academia and will be instrumental as we chart a path forward for advanced nuclear technology in Texas,” Glotfelty said in a statement to KXAN. “The diversity and depth of their expertise will help us deliver a comprehensive and actionable plan to make our state the leader in nuclear energy.”

Here is a list of the group’s 17 members:

Dillon Allen, Senior Manager of Advanced Nuclear Development, Entergy

Chrissy Borskey, Senior Executive Director, Government Affairs and Policy, GE Vernova/GE Hitachi

Bret Colby, Principal, Nuclear Oversight, CPS Energy

Ryan Duncan, Director of Government Relations, Last Energy

Derek Haas, Associate Professor of Mechanical Engineering, University of Texas at Austin

Maynard Holt, CEO, Veriten

Mike Kotara, President, Zachry Sustainability Solutions

Stephanie Matthews, Executive Vice President, Texas Association of Business

Sean McDeavitt, Associate Vice Chancellor, National Laboratories Office, Texas A&M University

Andy Meyers, Ft. Bend County Commissioner

Andy Nguyen, Director of Wholesale Market Development, Constellation

Preeti Patel, Associate Commercial Director, Dow

Benjamin Reinke, Vice President of Global Business Development, X-Energy

Doug Robison, CEO, Natura

Clayton Scott, Chief Commercial Officer, NuScale

Jim Stanway, Senior Strategist, Samsung

Pablo Vegas, CEO, Electric Reliability Council of Texas

The PUCT said in 2022, nuclear generation produced approximately 10% of the electricity available in the ERCOT power region. Texas has two nuclear power plants: the South Texas Project near Bay City, Texas and Comanche Peak near Glen Rose, Texas.