AUSTIN (KXAN) — A group called the Texas Coalition for State Parks is trying to spread awareness about a proposition up for vote in Texas’ upcoming election that would fund state parks.

Proposition 14, or Senate Joint Resolution 74, is a proposed Texas constitutional amendment “providing for the creation of the centennial parks conservation fund to be used for the creation and improvement of state parks.”

According to reporting from the Texas Tribune, the fund would invest more than $1 billion for state parks. It would buy more land for the state parks system, which celebrates its 100th anniversary this year, the Tribune reported.

The Texas Coalition for State Parks held an event at Pease Park on Tuesday to raise awareness about the proposition.

The coalition is made of more than 90 groups that have come together this year to support Prop 14.

Texas Coalition for State Parks holds press conference on Proposition 14 ahead of Nov. 7 election (KXAN Photo/Frank Martinez)

“Investing in parks conserves land and water resources, which protects Texas’ quality of life so future generations can enjoy our land, water, and natural beauty the way we do,” the coalition said in a press release.