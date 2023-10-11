UVALDE, Texas (KXAN) – A nonprofit foundation on Tuesday announced plans to hold a ground-breaking ceremony later this month for an elementary school to replace Robb Elementary.

The Uvalde CISD Moving Forward Foundation said the ceremony would happen on Oct. 28 at the site of the new school.

The location will include a tribute to the 21 victims who were killed in the mass shooting at Robb Elementary in 2022.

The proposed tribute is a tree, designed with two large branches to represent the teachers and 19 smaller branches to represent the students who lost their lives.

The new campus is expected to accommodate 800 students, which is nearly twice as big as Robb Elementary.

It’ll also have safety measures including fencing around the playfields, keyless entry points and privacy gates that are nine feet tall, and a secure waiting space at the front of the campus for visitors, as well as a new road to help first responders access the school, according to Uvalde CISD officials.

The Uvalde CISD Moving Forward Foundation said it has 75% of the money needed to build the school and asked for further donations via its webpage.

“While we are still needing donations to complete the school, we needed to start the construction of the school this fall so that it can be ready for the 25-26 school year,” said Tim Miller, the foundation’s executive director.