ATHENS (KXAN) — A Greek court ruled against prosecutors and the family of Bakari Henderson, a Texan who was killed while traveling in Greece, on Friday.

Prosecutors and the family were seeking tougher sentences for the men who beat their son to death on the Greek island of Zakynthos in 2017.

In 2018, six of nine men charged were convicted on reduced charges of assault with sentences ranging from five to 15 years. At least four of them have already been released and none were charged with deliberate homicide.

Prosecutors were seeking to try the men for murder. An appeals court of three judges and four jurors ruled 4-3 to uphold the original convictions.

Surveillance cameras captured the beating death of the 22-year-old, showing the group chasing Henderson down a street and beating him until he died about 30 seconds later.

“It started because someone slapped Bakari, so he was defending himself,” Jill Henderson, Bakari’s mother, said previously. “A mob chased him down several feet, beat him to death and left him in the street to die.”

On Friday, Henderson said prosecutors will now turn to the Greek Supreme Court for an appeal. The country’s Supreme Court could reverse the verdict, allowing for a new trial.