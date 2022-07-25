BALCH SPRINGS, Texas (KXAN/KXAS) — A fast-moving grass fire is now burning homes Monday in a neighborhood off Interstate 20 in a southeast Dallas suburb.

NBC affiliate KXAS is reporting the fire has burned at least 14 homes in Balch Springs, located just south of Mesquite near I-20 and I-635, southeast of Dallas proper.

Several other homes in the 4600 block of Leslie Lane appear to be threatened by the fire as well as homes on Broadview Drive.

Shawn Davis, the local fire marshal, said no injuries associated with the fire have been reported, and homes in nearby neighborhoods have been evacuated. In his latest report, he said up to 20 homes could have some kind of damage whether it’s fire, water or smoke damage.

The American Red Cross is helping displaced families and the Balch Springs Recreation Center is open and available to help people affected by the fire.