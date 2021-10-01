Governor in Lubbock to announce deal making dairy products for national, global export

LUBBOCK, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott scheduled a press conference for 1:30 p.m. Friday in Lubbock “regarding an economic development announcement.” The announcement will be livestreamed in the video player above.

An economic development application submitted to the office of Texas Comptroller on June 1 provided details of the proposed deal.

The application for a reinvestment zone said, “Leprino Foods is proposing the construction of a new 850,000 square foot mozzarella cheese and nutrition manufacturing facility.”

The application also said, “The finished products will be distributed throughout the United States and internationally to satisfy Leprino’s customers globally.”

At the time of the application, the estimated capital investment was $859.1 million.

Please check back after the event for a replay.