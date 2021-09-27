Governor Greg Abbott vows to hire Border Patrol agents if President Biden fires them

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott promised to hire the Border Patrol agents on horseback who received backlash after a video of the agents using their split reins to control their horses in Del Rio. The video and pictures led to accusations that the agents were ‘whipping’ migrants or attempting to threaten those migrants.

The comments came on Fox News’ Sunday program, during Chris Wallace’s interview with the governor.

President Joe Biden asserted that the border agents “will pay” as Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said he was “horrified at what the pictures suggest.”

KTSM was in Del Rio this week and investigated the incident. While in Del Rio, 6th generation rancher Kerr Wardlaw, explained to KTSM how Border Patrol agents use split reins – not whips – to control the horse.

Wardlaw said the interaction between the agent and the migrant happened only after the migrant grabbed the horse by the bit and tried to gain control. He also said that the migrant’s actions could have seriously injured the agent.

In addition, the photographer who took the pictures told KTSM that neither he nor his team saw any migrants being whipped.