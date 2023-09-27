AUSTIN(KXAN) — Effective Oct. 2, Raymond Charles “Ray” Winter will serve as the new Inspector General For Health And Human Services, until Feb. 1.

Appointed by Governor Greg Abbott, Winter’s responsibilities in this role will include the following:

Determining claim accounts

Establishing Claims

Screen all types of referrals and investigate unusual activity/errors.

Winter has been serving as the Assistant Deputy Inspector General for Complex Litigation for the Office of the Inspector General for Health and Human Services since 2023. Previously, Winter served as an assistant attorney general for the Office of the Attorney General of Texas (OAG) for more than 24 years, including 15 years as chief of the Civil Medicaid Fraud Division.

During Winter’s tenure as chief of the Civil Medicaid Fraud Division, OAG recovered more than $2.4 billion for taxpayers in enforcement actions brought under the Texas Medicaid Fraud Prevention Act.

Winter received a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Texas A&M University and a Juris Doctor from the University of Houston Law Center. Additionally, he is a member of the State Bar of Texas, Texas Aggie Bar Association, and Texas Aggie Corps of Cadets Association and is a life fellow of the Texas Bar Foundation.