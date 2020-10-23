Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at future Amazon facility site in Waco

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks during a news conference where he provided an update to Texas’ response to COVID-19, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

WACO, Texas (KXAN) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott delivered remarks Friday afternoon at the future Amazon site in Waco, thanking the company for investing in the state.

The 700,000 square-foot site will soon develop into a robotics fulfillment center looking to open in 2021. The site is located off Exchange Parkway, which is near Bagby Avenue and is south of downtown Waco.

Abbott boasted the size of the future Waco site is more than 12 McLane Stadiums big. It will employ about 1,000 new workers.

Abbott said Amazon has invested more than $20 billion and created more than 45,000 jobs in Texas. He said the reason for the company’s continued interest in Texas is because of the state’s “top-quality” workforce.

Other event attendees included Greater Waco Chamber President and CEO Matt Meadors, Amazon Regional Director of Operations William Hicks, McLennan County Judge Scott Felton and City of Waco Councilmember John Kinnaird.

The event started at 2:45 p.m. Friday.