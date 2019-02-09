Gov. Greg Abbott to join President Trump at El Paso rally

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Greg Abbott (KXAN Photo)

EL PASO, Texas (KXAN) — Gov. Greg Abbott will attend President Trump's Make America Great Again rally in El Paso set for Monday, his office confirmed to KXAN.

Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. announced that the president would hold the rally on Wednesday, which will be at the County Coliseum.

Plans have not been finalized on whether Gov. Abbott will speak or join him on stage.

This marks the seventh rally the president has held in Texas and the first in El Paso.

Beto O'Rourke is expected to lead a march happening at the same time as the rally. He is teaming up with dozens of civic and human rights organizations for the event that is being called "March for Truth."