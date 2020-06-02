Gov. Greg Abbott, others to talk about violent protests at 1 p.m. from Dallas

DALLAS (KXAN) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, among other city and state leaders, will take part in a press conference on the state’s response to violent protests at 1 p.m. Tuesday from Dallas City Hall.
Along with Gov. Abbott, those scheduled to make remarks include:
- Adjutant General of the Texas National Guard Maj. Gen. Tracy Norris
- Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson
- Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall
- Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price
- Fort Worth Police Chief Ed Kraus
- Texas Department of Public Safety Director Col. Steve McCraw
We will stream the briefing on KXAN.com and on our Facebook page.