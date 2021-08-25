Gov. Greg Abbott maintains ban on COVID-19 vaccination mandates

FILE – In this Tuesday, June 8, 2021, file photo, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a news conference in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Months after issuing an executive order banning mandates on face masks for governmental entities, Texas Governor Greg Abbott has issued a new order continuing current policy prohibiting the same entities from mandating COVID-19 vaccinations.

As part of the order:

No governmental entity can compel anyone to receive a COVID-19 vaccine — even vaccines approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration

State agencies and local political divisions cannot adopt or enforce any order or policy requiring vaccinations

Any public or private entity that receives government funding cannot require customers or patrons to provide COVID-19 vaccination status or proof of vaccination. Entry cannot be denied on this basis.

Back in June, Abbott released a different executive order banning Texas businesses (including private) from requesting or requiring so-called “vaccination passports” from customers. Businesses could lose licenses and permits if they defy the rule.

The Wednesday order maintains that vaccinations in Texas remain voluntary. Abbott says the subject of vaccine mandates will be added to the state legislature’s special session agenda.

Abbott has routinely made national headlines as of late, as Texas school districts battle to implement masking for students and staff — all while the state continues touting the second-highest number of new COVID-19 cases. Texas is currently averaging 16,521 new cases per day.

Criticism of the governor hit new highs last week, when it was announced he’d tested positive for COVID-19 and received Regeneron monoclonal antibody therapy. Four days later, Abbott said he had tested negative for the virus, calling his infection “brief and mild” because he was vaccinated.