AUSTIN (KXAN) — Gov. Greg Abbott has issued a disaster declaration in 191 counties across Texas in response to “widespread wildfire activity” throughout the state.

Abbott said the declaration allows a surge of additional resources to be deployed to the affected counties.

“As we continue to respond to wildfire conditions across the state, Texas is ready to provide any additional resources and aid to impacted communities,” Abbott said in a press release Monday. “I commend the bravery and service of the hundreds of emergency personnel and firefighters who have swiftly responded to the wildfires to protect their fellow Texans and communities. Texans are encouraged to remain weather-aware and heed the guidance of state and local officials.”

The map below shows the 191 counties in red where a disaster has been declared.

According to the governor’s office, the Texas A&M Forest Service, the Texas Emergency Medical Task Force, the Texas Division of Emergency Management, the Texas Department of Transportation and the Texas National Guard have all been deployed to help with wildfire response.

Earlier this month, the Texas A&M Forest Service increased its Wildfire Preparedness Level to Level 4 out of 5, resulting in an increase in the commitment of resources to help fight wildfires.