Ice on power lines during a winter storm in 2023 (KXAN Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration Saturday for seven counties impacted by the ice storm this week.

Counties included are Denton, Hays, Henderson, Milam, Smith, Travis and Williamson, but more counties may be added. The release said infrastructure repairs, debris disposal and damage assessments are underway.

“Through this disaster declaration, we will be able to provide additional assistance to Texans and communities who have experienced property damage and localized power outages from this ice storm,” Abbott said in the release.

Travis, Hays and Williamson counties have each issued their own disaster declarations following the ice storm.

Earlier this week, Abbott urged impacted Texans to report property damage on the online iSTAT form. This helps the state’s emergency management officials understand how much damage happened and identify resource needs.