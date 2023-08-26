AUSTIN (TEXAS) – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Friday he would send resources to Louisiana to help combat a large, destructive fire burning in the Beauregard Parish, near the Texas-Louisiana border, as well as other fires burning across the state.

The blaze in the Beauregard Parish – called the Tiger Island Fire – has already burned 23 square miles, which is more acres burned than the state typically sees in an entire year, according to the Associated Press. As of Friday, Louisiana officials were fighting an additional 20 more fires across the state, according to AP.

Abbott said he has deployed 89 firefighters, paramedics and emergency management personnel along with emergency response resources to help firefighters in Louisiana.

“Just as the State of Louisiana offered their support and assistance during Hurricane Harvey six years ago, Texas is swiftly providing the personnel and resources our neighbors need to combat these destructive wildfires impacting their state. When neighbors help neighbors, America is stronger,” Abbott said in a press release.

“Cecilia and I continue to pray for the brave first responders who are responding to these dangerous wildfires and others across Texas and our country as they answer the call to protect and serve their fellow Americans,” he continued.

Following Abbott’s directives, The Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) deployed the following wildfire response resources under the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC):