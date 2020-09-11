Gov. Abbott’s pledge to ‘Back the Blue’; State education leaders to vote on sex-ed curriculum

AUSTIN (KXAN) — KXAN Today Anchor Tom Miller sat down with the Texas Tribune’s Alana Rocha Thursday to talk about Governor Greg Abbott’s latest approach to Texas cities ‘defunding the police’ and a controversial school policy up for vote in November.

On Thursday, Gov. Abbott signed a pledge to support law enforcement and also proposed legislation that would strip cities of ‘annexation powers’ for defunding police.

And on Tuesday, the Texas State Board of Education discussed proposed changes to health education curriculum, including sex-ed. The Texas health education standards have remained largely unchanged for more than two decades.