Gov. Abbott visits Amarillo for latest COVID-19 update

Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas, delivers remarks during a press conference on April 10, 2020, updating the public on the state’s response to COVID-19. (Nexstar Photo/Wes Rapaport)

AMARILLO, Texas (Nexstar) — Nursing homes, meatpacking plants, and jails are all home to outbreaks of COVID-19 in Texas.

Amarillo has all three.

That’s one of the reasons Gov. Greg Abbott is traveling to the Texas Panhandle to provide his latest update on the state’s response to the novel coronavirus.

Abbott will meet with state lawmakers and local leaders before holding an afternoon press conference from Amarillo City Hall. He will be joined by Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd, as well as Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson and the city’s Public Health Director Casie Stoughton.

The 2 p.m. CT press briefing will be streamed in this article.

On Tuesday, Abbott announced updates to the list of employers that could reopen under Phase II of his layered plan to reopen the state’s businesses. Driver education programs and shopping mall food courts can reopen immediately with certain measures in place. Water parks can open Friday and adult recreational sports can begin practices May 31.

“All of our numbers are moving in the right direction right now,” Abbott said in an interview Tuesday.

The state has sent more than 60 surge response teams statewide to tackle COVID-19 in the facilities where the virus has hit hardest.

“Every time we have pushed these surge teams into hot zones, they’ve met with very good results,” Abbott said Friday. “But what happens is over the first week you will see a massive increase in the amount of tests as well as the amount of the people who test positive, and then after about two weeks, you see a decline in both tests and those testing positive and you see a containment of the problem.”

“We know right now that nursing homes, meatpacking plants and jails and prisons are the top three areas where we see outbreaks occur,” Kidd said Friday. “What we’re trying to do — and doing with success — is getting into those locations, testing everybody in the facility. Trying to get a very rapid turnaround on those tests, which isn’t always as fast as I want it to be, and making sure that we take people that are positive and keep them together, and people that are negative and keep them together.”

Amarillo city leaders discussed mass-testing at area facilities during a city council meeting Tuesday. Area nursing homes accounted for 126 cases of COVID-19, with testing at the local JBS plant nearing completion. 45% of the positive tests from a Tyson Foods plant were asymptomatic.

“Those large number of tests at Tyson are going to skew on the front and the backside of their process,” said Amarillo City Manager Jared Miller. “So on the front side, it was a lot of positives and on the backside it’s going to be a large number of recoveries that’s what we all hope for.”

Abbott had initially set a Wednesday deadline to complete testing all nursing home patients and staff at approximately 1,200 facilities across Texas. As of Tuesday night, a Texas Division of Emergency Management spokesperson confirmed results for 45% of those facilities had been returned. The state is still waiting for large chunks of test results to come back from the local public health authorities and fire departments that are using local resources to collect tests, spokesperson Seth Christensen said.

“It is looking like there are some regions in the state of Texas that will not meet that deadline,” Abbott said Friday.

“Obviously, we want this done as quickly as possible,” he continued. “The hope is that by the end of next week all of these will be completed.”

The state has leaned on local fire and EMS departments to help meet the Governor’s mandate of testing all of the state’s nursing homes and providing additional testing for workers at meat processing facilities where outbreaks have taken over.

The Commission on Fire Protection is coordinating the fire department involvement, said Seth Christensen, spokesperson for the Texas Division of Emergency Management.

Once the larger city departments complete their assignments, they’ve been reaching out to facilities in unincorporated areas of those counties to support testing measures. The Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System, a coalition of 19 departments around the state, is also distributing personal protective equipment and test kits to fire departments administering tests.