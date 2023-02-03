AUSTIN (KXAN) — Following the ice storm that left hundreds of thousands of Texans without power, Gov. Greg Abbott is urging those who the storm has impacted to report property damage through this online iSTAT damage assessment form, according to a press release.

“The State of Texas continues deploying assistance and providing all available resources to those impacted by this week’s severe winter weather,” Abbott said.

“As communities across the state begin to recover, Texans who have experienced property damage to their homes and businesses as a result of this winter weather event are encouraged to report it through the iSTAT survey. I thank all of our utility workers working to restore power in their communities and our emergency response personnel who are continuing to help their fellow Texans as they begin to move forward,” he continued.

This information provided in the iSTAT damage survey helps emergency management officials gain an understanding of damages that have occurred and identify any immediate resource needs. Survey information also helps officials determine if the state meets federal requirements for various forms of federal disaster assistance, according to the press release.

Texas Division of Emergency Management said that over 500 Texans have submitted so far.

“As ice begins to thaw in many communities, the winter weather impacts to homes and businesses are revealing themselves,” said Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd.

“I urge any Texan who sustained property damage to report it in order to aid officials in identifying community needs. I thank the dedicated first responders and energy sector personnel working around the clock to restore power and keep people safe during this winter weather event,” Kidd said.

Reporting damage through the iSTAT tool is a voluntary activity and is not a substitute for reporting damage to your insurance agency. Reporting this information does not guarantee disaster relief assistance, the press release said.